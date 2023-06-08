Bailey Ober gets the nod on the mound for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 107 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .476 slugging percentage this season, putting up 232 extra-base hits.

The Rays are second in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (368 total).

The Rays are second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.211).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Tyler Glasnow (0-0) out for his third start of the season.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Kutter Crawford 6/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Tanner Houck 6/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Shane McClanahan Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins W 7-0 Home Zach Eflin Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins - Home Tyler Glasnow Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers - Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers - Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers - Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Hogan Harris

