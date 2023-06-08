How to Watch the Rays vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Bailey Ober gets the nod on the mound for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 107 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .476 slugging percentage this season, putting up 232 extra-base hits.
- The Rays are second in MLB with a .265 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (368 total).
- The Rays are second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.211).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Tyler Glasnow (0-0) out for his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kutter Crawford
|6/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tanner Houck
|6/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Brayan Bello
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Hogan Harris
