The Minnesota Twins (31-31) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Tampa Bay Rays (45-19) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow for the Rays and Bailey Ober (3-2) for the Twins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (3-2, 2.33 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays' Glasnow will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the Boston Red Sox.

He has an ERA of 3.72, a batting average against of .237 and 13 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .205 batting average against him.

Ober has recorded four quality starts this season.

Ober is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

In two of his eight total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.