The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.121 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .212 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 47.8% of his 46 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 22 GP 24 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (54.2%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

