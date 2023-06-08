Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.121 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .212 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- In 47.8% of his 46 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including six games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins' 3.46 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
