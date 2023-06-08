Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, Wander Franco (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .867, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .496 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 26th in slugging.
- Franco is batting .421 during his last outings and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.
- Franco has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (11.9%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Franco has driven in a run in 21 games this season (35.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|25
|26 (76.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|12 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|19 (55.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|4 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|14 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins' 3.46 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
