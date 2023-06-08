On Thursday, Wander Franco (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .867, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .496 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 26th in slugging.

Franco is batting .421 during his last outings and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

Franco has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (11.9%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Franco has driven in a run in 21 games this season (35.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5 Home Away 34 GP 25 26 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 12 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 19 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 4 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 14 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

