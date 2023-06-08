On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (.354 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 62 hits and an OBP of .410, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 52), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven home a run in 21 games this season (40.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 55.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (17.3%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (75.0%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%) 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (58.3%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings