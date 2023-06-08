Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Twins - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (.354 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 62 hits and an OBP of .410, both of which are tops among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 52), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 21 games this season (40.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 55.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (17.3%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (75.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (58.3%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.46 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.33, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
