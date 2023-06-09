Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will try to do damage against Luis Castillo when he starts for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 9:38 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Angels vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 86 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks sixth in baseball, slugging .428.

The Angels rank 10th in the majors with a .257 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (308 total runs).

The Angels are eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Angels' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 20th in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Angels combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.326).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 63 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Seattle ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .374 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 265 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.223 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

Shohei Ohtani (5-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, June 3 -- the right-hander threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Ohtani is looking for his sixth quality start in a row.

Ohtani is trying to pick up his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Castillo (4-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Saturday, June 3 in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Castillo has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Astros L 9-6 Away Patrick Sandoval Cristian Javier 6/4/2023 Astros W 2-1 Away Griffin Canning J.P. France 6/6/2023 Cubs W 7-4 Home Tyler Anderson Hayden Wesneski 6/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Jaime Barria Jameson Taillon 6/8/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Home Reid Detmers Drew Smyly 6/9/2023 Mariners - Home Shohei Ohtani Luis Castillo 6/10/2023 Mariners - Home Patrick Sandoval Bryan Woo 6/11/2023 Mariners - Home Griffin Canning Bryce Miller 6/12/2023 Rangers - Away Tyler Anderson Dane Dunning 6/13/2023 Rangers - Away Jaime Barria Jon Gray 6/14/2023 Rangers - Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Luis Castillo Jon Gray 6/3/2023 Rangers L 16-6 Away Bryan Woo Andrew Heaney 6/4/2023 Rangers L 12-3 Away Bryce Miller Nathan Eovaldi 6/6/2023 Padres W 4-1 Away Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 6/7/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away George Kirby Michael Wacha 6/9/2023 Angels - Away Luis Castillo Shohei Ohtani 6/10/2023 Angels - Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins - Home Logan Gilbert Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins - Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins - Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez

