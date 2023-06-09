The Los Angeles Angels (34-30) and Seattle Mariners (30-31) clash in AL West play, on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the Angels and Luis Castillo (4-3) for the Mariners.

Angels vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Castillo - SEA (4-3, 2.55 ERA)

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels will send Ohtani (5-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits to the Houston Astros.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.014 in 12 games this season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

In seven starts this season, Ohtani has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Mariners

The Mariners are batting .226 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .374 (27th in the league) with 63 home runs.

The Mariners have gone 3-for-19 with an RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.55, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .203 against him.

Castillo is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Castillo will try to extend a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 12 appearances this season.

This season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.55), eighth in WHIP (.976), and 10th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.

Luis Castillo vs. Angels

The opposing Angels offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is seventh in the league with 557 total hits and seventh in MLB play with 308 runs scored. They have the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.428) and are fifth in all of MLB with 86 home runs.

In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Angels this season, Castillo has a 0 ERA and a 0.706 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .105.

