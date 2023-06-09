How to Watch Auto Racing Streaming Live - Friday, June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Are you a huge fan of auto racing who doesn't want to miss an event? Check out all the action that will be available on Friday, June 9, airing on Fubo. Check out the list below to find out how to watch or live stream the action.
Auto Racing Streaming Live Today
Watch the Door Dash 250 - Practice
- Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch the New England Nationals - Round 1
- Series: NHRA Drag Racing
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
