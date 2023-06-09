On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .237.

In 24 of 40 games this season (60.0%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.5%).

He has homered in seven games this season (17.5%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this season (27.5%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 40 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings