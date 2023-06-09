Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
On Friday, Christian Bethancourt (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .237.
- In 24 of 40 games this season (60.0%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.5%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (17.5%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this season (27.5%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 40 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.58).
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 0.9 per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed three innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.03, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
