A quarterfinal is up next for Christopher O'Connell in the MercedesCup, and he will face Hubert Hurkacz. O'Connell has +1200 odds to win this tournament at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

O'Connell at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

O'Connell's Next Match

On Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET, O'Connell will play Hurkacz in the quarterfinals, after beating Lorenzo Sonego 7-6, 6-3 in the previous round.

O'Connell currently has odds of +210 to win his next contest versus Hurkacz.

O'Connell Stats

O'Connell is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 41-ranked Sonego in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old O'Connell is 20-20 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament win.

Through 40 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), O'Connell has played 25.2 games per match. He won 49.7% of them.

Over the past year, O'Connell has been victorious in 19.8% of his return games and 78.2% of his service games.

