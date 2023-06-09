The French Open semifinals includes two matches today, highlighted by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz squaring off against No. 3 Novak Djokovic. The action in Paris, France will be streaming live.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: June 9

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 9

Match Round Match Time Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Semifinal 8:45 AM ET Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Semifinal 11:30 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic

Alcaraz is 30-3 on the year, with four tournament titles.

Djokovic, who has a 25-4 record in seven tournaments so far this year, has claimed two tournament titles.

Through 33 matches this year (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 21.1 games per match and won 61.2% of them.

Alcaraz has played 22 matches on clay so far this year, and 22 games per match.

So far this year, Alcaraz has won 37.9% of his return games and 84.4% of his service games.

In his 29 matches played this year across all court types, Djokovic is averaging 26.3 games per match and winning 60.3% of those games.

On clay courts, Djokovic has played 13 matches (averaging 27.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set).

Djokovic is 325-for-382 in service games (for a winning percentage of 85.1%) and 135-for-381 in return games (35.4%) on all surfaces.

