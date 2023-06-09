Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
On Friday, Harold Ramirez (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .295 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 49 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (18.4%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.8% of his games this year, Ramirez has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 games this season (46.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.351
|AVG
|.268
|.422
|OBP
|.302
|.737
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|1
|17/6
|K/BB
|5/2
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (4-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
