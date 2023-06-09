On Friday, Harold Ramirez (.314 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Twins.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .295 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Ramirez has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 49 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.7% of those games.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (18.4%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.8% of his games this year, Ramirez has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 games this season (46.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings