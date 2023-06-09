Hubert Hurkacz will meet Christopher O'Connell next in the MercedesCup quarterfinals. Hurkacz is +400 (third-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 MercedesCup and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Hurkacz at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Hurkacz's Next Match

Hurkacz has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will play O'Connell on Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET (after defeating Yosuke Watanuki 4-6, 7-6, 7-6).

Hurkacz has current moneyline odds of -275 to win his next matchup against O'Connell. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Hubert Hurkacz Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800

US Open odds to win: +4000

MercedesCup odds to win: +400

Want to bet on Hurkacz? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Hurkacz Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Hurkacz defeated No. 121-ranked Watanuki, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

In 22 tournaments over the past year, Hurkacz has gone 34-20 and has won two titles.

On grass over the past year, Hurkacz has gone 4-1 and has won one title.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court types), Hurkacz has played 30.6 games per match. He won 51.9% of them.

In his five matches on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has averaged 31.4 games.

Over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has been victorious in 18.2% of his return games and 85.0% of his service games.

On grass over the past year, Hurkacz has been victorious in 89.7% of his service games and 20.3% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.