Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- In 56.4% of his 55 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (14.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 21 games this season (38.2%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 0.9 per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.