Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.

In 63.9% of his games this year (23 of 36), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 30.6% of his games this season, and 8.4% of his plate appearances.

Siri has had an RBI in 17 games this season (47.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (19.4%).

In 19 of 36 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .258 AVG .208 .306 OBP .259 .576 SLG .566 8 XBH 9 6 HR 5 14 RBI 10 21/5 K/BB 22/4 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings