Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.
  • In 63.9% of his games this year (23 of 36), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 30.6% of his games this season, and 8.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Siri has had an RBI in 17 games this season (47.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (19.4%).
  • In 19 of 36 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.258 AVG .208
.306 OBP .259
.576 SLG .566
8 XBH 9
6 HR 5
14 RBI 10
21/5 K/BB 22/4
4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Heaney (4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up a 4.03 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
