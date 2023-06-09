On Friday, Josh Lowe (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .295 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 35 of 52 games this year (67.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (32.7%).

He has hit a home run in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.2% of his games this year, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 23 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings