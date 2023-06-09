Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
On Friday, Josh Lowe (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .295 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 35 of 52 games this year (67.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (32.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46.2% of his games this year, Lowe has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 23 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 0.9 per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw three innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
