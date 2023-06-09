Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
On Friday, Luke Raley (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .257 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Raley has gotten a hit in 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (20.8%).
- In 18.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Raley has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (39.6%), including eight multi-run games (16.7%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 0.9 per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
