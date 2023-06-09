Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is hitting .240 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

In 60.9% of his 46 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 46 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 15 games this season (32.6%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .200 AVG .282 .277 OBP .354 .333 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 2 HR 0 10 RBI 7 14/7 K/BB 12/7 2 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings