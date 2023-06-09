Friday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) and the Kansas City Royals (18-44) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on June 9) at 7:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Orioles.

The Orioles will give the nod to Tyler Wells (4-2) versus the Royals and Daniel Lynch (0-1).

Orioles vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Over their last 10 games, the Orioles are 3-2-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 22 (73.3%) of those contests.

Baltimore is 8-2 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Orioles.

Baltimore has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 303.

The Orioles have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals have gone 3-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 30%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 4-17 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (237 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 3 @ Giants L 4-0 Kyle Bradish vs Alex Cobb June 4 @ Giants W 8-3 Tyler Wells vs Anthony DeSclafani June 6 @ Brewers L 4-3 Kyle Gibson vs Freddy Peralta June 7 @ Brewers L 10-2 Dean Kremer vs Corbin Burnes June 8 @ Brewers W 6-3 Kyle Bradish vs Colin Rea June 9 Royals - Tyler Wells vs Daniel Lynch June 10 Royals - TBA vs Brady Singer June 11 Royals - Kyle Gibson vs TBA June 13 Blue Jays - Dean Kremer vs Chris Bassitt June 14 Blue Jays - Kyle Bradish vs José Berríos June 15 Blue Jays - Tyler Wells vs Yusei Kikuchi

Royals Schedule