How to Watch the Orioles vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Orioles vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Discover More About This Game
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles are 13th in baseball with 71 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Baltimore is 13th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.
- The Orioles are 15th in the majors with a .247 batting average.
- Baltimore has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (303 total runs).
- The Orioles' .318 on-base percentage is 18th in MLB.
- The Orioles strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-fewest mark in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Baltimore's 4.25 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles have the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.338).
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.
- Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .380 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 237 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Orioles are sending Tyler Wells (4-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Wells is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Wells will look to extend a 13-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
- In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Daniel Lynch heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs.
- Lynch has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-0
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Alex Cobb
|6/4/2023
|Giants
|W 8-3
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/6/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Freddy Peralta
|6/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-2
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Corbin Burnes
|6/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Colin Rea
|6/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Daniel Lynch
|6/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|Brady Singer
|6/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Gibson
|-
|6/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Chris Bassitt
|6/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|José Berríos
|6/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Yusei Kikuchi
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Austin Gomber
|6/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 2-0
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Kyle Freeland
|6/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 9-6
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Braxton Garrett
|6/6/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Edward Cabrera
|6/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Wells
|6/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|-
|6/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Gibson
|6/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Luke Weaver
|6/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Brandon Williamson
|6/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Graham Ashcraft
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
