Austin Hays and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles are 13th in baseball with 71 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Baltimore is 13th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.

The Orioles are 15th in the majors with a .247 batting average.

Baltimore has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (303 total runs).

The Orioles' .318 on-base percentage is 18th in MLB.

The Orioles strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-fewest mark in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Baltimore's 4.25 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Orioles have the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.338).

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 61 home runs.

Kansas City is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .380 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 237 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.411 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles are sending Tyler Wells (4-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Wells is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Wells will look to extend a 13-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

In three of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Daniel Lynch heads to the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs.

Lynch has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Giants L 4-0 Away Kyle Bradish Alex Cobb 6/4/2023 Giants W 8-3 Away Tyler Wells Anthony DeSclafani 6/6/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Kyle Gibson Freddy Peralta 6/7/2023 Brewers L 10-2 Away Dean Kremer Corbin Burnes 6/8/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Kyle Bradish Colin Rea 6/9/2023 Royals - Home Tyler Wells Daniel Lynch 6/10/2023 Royals - Home - Brady Singer 6/11/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Gibson - 6/13/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dean Kremer Chris Bassitt 6/14/2023 Blue Jays - Home Kyle Bradish José Berríos 6/15/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tyler Wells Yusei Kikuchi

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Austin Gomber 6/4/2023 Rockies W 2-0 Home Brady Singer Kyle Freeland 6/5/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Carlos Hernandez Braxton Garrett 6/6/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Zack Greinke Jesús Luzardo 6/7/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Jordan Lyles Edward Cabrera 6/9/2023 Orioles - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Wells 6/10/2023 Orioles - Away Brady Singer - 6/11/2023 Orioles - Away - Kyle Gibson 6/12/2023 Reds - Home Zack Greinke Luke Weaver 6/13/2023 Reds - Home Jordan Lyles Brandon Williamson 6/14/2023 Reds - Home Daniel Lynch Graham Ashcraft

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.