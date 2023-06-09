Adley Rutschman and Vinnie Pasquantino are two of the players with prop bets available when the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Orioles vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Wells Stats

The Orioles' Tyler Wells (4-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Wells has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 22nd, .849 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jun. 4 5.1 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Guardians May. 29 6.0 4 1 1 7 0 at Yankees May. 24 5.0 5 5 5 8 2 vs. Angels May. 18 5.0 6 3 3 7 1 vs. Pirates May. 13 7.0 1 0 0 8 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has eight doubles, eight home runs, 45 walks and 28 RBI (64 total hits).

He has a slash line of .283/.399/.425 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Adam Frazier Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Frazier Stats

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI (47 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .235/.297/.390 slash line so far this year.

Frazier Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 57 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a .250/.328/.443 slash line so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped 19 bases.

He has a .234/.268/.417 slash line so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1

