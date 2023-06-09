The Baltimore Orioles (38-24) host the Kansas City Royals (18-44) to open a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Friday. The Orioles are coming off a series defeat to the Brewers, and the Royals a series loss to the Marlins.

The probable starters are Tyler Wells (4-2) for the Orioles and Daniel Lynch (0-1) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (4-2, 3.29 ERA) vs Lynch - KC (0-1, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Wells

Wells (4-2) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .849 in 12 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Wells will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Tyler Wells vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 237 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They are batting .230 for the campaign with 61 home runs, 23rd in the league.

The Royals have gone 3-for-21 with three home runs and four RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Daniel Lynch

The Royals will send Lynch (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In two appearances this season, he has a 4.35 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .262 against him.

Lynch will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.