The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .289 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 42 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (18.0%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 41.0% of his games this year, Arozarena has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (50.8%), including seven multi-run games (11.5%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1

