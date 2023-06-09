Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .289 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 42 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (18.0%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 41.0% of his games this year, Arozarena has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (50.8%), including seven multi-run games (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.58).
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 0.9 per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.