Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) and the Texas Rangers (40-21) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 9.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow for the Rays and Andrew Heaney (4-3) for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 42, or 75%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 23-4 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 63.6% chance to win.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 372 total runs this season.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.54).

Rays Schedule