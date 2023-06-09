Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-165). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 42 of the 56 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 25-4 (86.2%).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-26-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have an 8-2-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-6 17-13 20-9 26-10 37-16 9-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.