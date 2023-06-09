Rays vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Rangers are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-165). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rangers Player Props
|Rays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Rangers Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Rangers
|Rays vs Rangers Odds
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 42 of the 56 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 25-4 (86.2%).
- The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.
- Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-26-4 record against the over/under.
- The Rays have an 8-2-0 record ATS this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|29-6
|17-13
|20-9
|26-10
|37-16
|9-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.