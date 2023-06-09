Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 108 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .474 slugging percentage this season, racking up 234 extra-base hits.

The Rays are fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Rays' .338 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.54 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.203).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (0-0) in his third start this season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Tanner Houck 6/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Shane McClanahan Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins W 7-0 Home Zach Eflin Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins W 4-2 Home Yonny Chirinos Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers - Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers - Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers - Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Hogan Harris 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina

