How to Watch the Rays vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rangers Player Props
|Rays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Rangers Prediction
|Rays vs Rangers Odds
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 108 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .474 slugging percentage this season, racking up 234 extra-base hits.
- The Rays are fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (372 total runs).
- The Rays' .338 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay's 3.54 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.203).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will look to Tyler Glasnow (0-0) in his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tanner Houck
|6/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Brayan Bello
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Hogan Harris
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.