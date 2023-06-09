The Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) and the Texas Rangers (40-21) will square off in the series opener on Friday, June 9 at Tropicana Field, with Tyler Glasnow pitching for the Rays and Andrew Heaney toeing the rubber for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +145. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (4-3, 4.03 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 42 out of the 56 games, or 75%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Rays have a 23-4 record (winning 85.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over one time.

The Rangers have come away with 13 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won two of four games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+125) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East -274 - 1st

