Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Rangers on June 9, 2023
Player prop betting options for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Texas Rangers matchup at Tropicana Field on Friday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Rangers Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Rangers
|Rays vs Rangers Odds
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Glasnow Stats
- The Rays' Tyler Glasnow will make his third start of the season.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 27
|4.1
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Glasnow's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He has a .303/.366/.487 slash line on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (62 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .316/.410/.566 so far this season.
- Diaz enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI (76 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .299/.367/.496 on the year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|4-for-6
|4
|1
|3
|9
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 52 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .272/.329/.513 on the year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.