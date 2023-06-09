Player prop betting options for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-Texas Rangers matchup at Tropicana Field on Friday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Glasnow Stats

The Rays' Tyler Glasnow will make his third start of the season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jun. 3 5.1 4 1 1 6 3 vs. Dodgers May. 27 4.1 5 3 3 8 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Franco Stats

Franco has 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .303/.366/.487 slash line on the year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 3 3-for-5 2 0 0 5 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (62 total hits).

He has a slash line of .316/.410/.566 so far this season.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Red Sox Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Red Sox Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 2 4

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Semien Stats

Semien has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI (76 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .299/.367/.496 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 4-for-6 4 1 3 9 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 20 walks and 52 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .272/.329/.513 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

