The Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) and Texas Rangers (40-21) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series victory over the Twins, and the Rangers a series win over the Cardinals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (4-3) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (4-3, 4.03 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow heads to the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 3.72, a 3.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.345.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty tossed three innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Over 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing batters.

Heaney has recorded six quality starts this year.

Heaney will try to record his ninth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

In three of his 11 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

