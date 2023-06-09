After making the quarterfinals at the French Open (before being eliminated by Carlos Alcaraz in his previous match), Stefanos Tsitsipas will start play in the MercedesCup against Richard Gasquet in the round of 16. With +400 odds, Tsitsipas is the favorite to take home the trophy from TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Tsitsipas' Next Match

In his opening match at the MercedesCup, on Wednesday, June 14 (at 4:00 AM ET) in the round of 16, Tsitsipas will face Gasquet.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2200

US Open odds to win: +1200

MercedesCup odds to win: +400

Tsitsipas Stats

Tsitsipas is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the French Open, at the hands of No. 1-ranked Alcaraz, 2-6, 1-6, 6-7.

Through 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has won once, and his overall record is 48-18.

On grass over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has gone 7-2 and has won one title.

Tsitsipas, over the past year, has played 66 matches across all court types, and 25.6 games per match.

On grass, Tsitsipas has played nine matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 31.2 games per match while winning 52.3% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has won 85.4% of his service games, and he has won 23.4% of his return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has been victorious in 84.7% of his service games and 21.5% of his return games.

