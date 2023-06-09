Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .094 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .208.

In 46.8% of his 47 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (13 of 47), with two or more RBI three times (6.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (46.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings