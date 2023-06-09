The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .853, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .487 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Franco has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (11.7%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has had an RBI in 21 games this season (35.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .322 AVG .293 .379 OBP .354 .609 SLG .466 17 XBH 4 4 HR 3 14 RBI 10 15/7 K/BB 9/5 6 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings