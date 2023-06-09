On Friday, Yandy Diaz (.354 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 62 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is fifth in slugging.

Diaz is batting .364 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 71.2% of his 52 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 23.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 21 games this season (40.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 55.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (17.3%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings