Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .237 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- In 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (17.1%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 11 games this year (26.8%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.177
|.313
|OBP
|.212
|.532
|SLG
|.355
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|6
|21/3
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (8-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.24 ERA ranks fourth, .934 WHIP ranks second, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
