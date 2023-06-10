Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .237 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

In 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (17.1%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 11 games this year (26.8%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .286 AVG .177 .313 OBP .212 .532 SLG .355 11 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 6 21/3 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings