Francisco Mejia -- batting .235 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is hitting .229 with seven doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Mejia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last outings.
  • In 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), Mejia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • Mejia has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
.188 AVG .271
.231 OBP .308
.271 SLG .396
4 XBH 4
0 HR 1
3 RBI 4
17/3 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
