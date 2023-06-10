Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Francisco Mejia -- batting .235 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rangers Player Props
|Rays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Rangers
|Rays vs Rangers Odds
|Rays vs Rangers Prediction
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is hitting .229 with seven doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Mejia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last outings.
- In 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), Mejia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Mejia has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.188
|AVG
|.271
|.231
|OBP
|.308
|.271
|SLG
|.396
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|4
|17/3
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 0.9 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.