Saturday's game between the San Francisco Giants (32-31) and the Chicago Cubs (27-36) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:35 PM on June 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (0-2) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

  • The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Giants have one win against the spread in their last six chances.
  • This season, the Giants have won 15 out of the 32 games, or 46.9%, in which they've been favored.
  • San Francisco is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Giants have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 289 total runs scored this season.
  • The Giants have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Cubs have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (five of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).
  • The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.
  • This season, Chicago has come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (267 total, 4.2 per game).
  • The Cubs have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 4 Orioles L 8-3 Anthony DeSclafani vs Tyler Wells
June 6 @ Rockies W 10-4 John Brebbia vs Dinelson Lamet
June 7 @ Rockies W 5-4 Logan Webb vs Connor Seabold
June 8 @ Rockies W 6-4 Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson
June 9 Cubs L 3-2 Anthony DeSclafani vs Marcus Stroman
June 10 Cubs - John Brebbia vs Kyle Hendricks
June 11 Cubs - Alex Wood vs Hayden Wesneski
June 12 @ Cardinals - Logan Webb vs Matthew Liberatore
June 13 @ Cardinals - Alex Cobb vs Jack Flaherty
June 14 @ Cardinals - Anthony DeSclafani vs Jordan Montgomery
June 16 @ Dodgers - TBA vs Bobby Miller

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 5 @ Padres L 5-0 Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
June 6 @ Angels L 7-4 Hayden Wesneski vs Tyler Anderson
June 7 @ Angels L 6-2 Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
June 8 @ Angels L 3-1 Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
June 9 @ Giants W 3-2 Marcus Stroman vs Anthony DeSclafani
June 10 @ Giants - Kyle Hendricks vs John Brebbia
June 11 @ Giants - Hayden Wesneski vs Alex Wood
June 13 Pirates - Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
June 14 Pirates - Drew Smyly vs Rich Hill
June 15 Pirates - Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 16 Orioles - Kyle Hendricks vs TBA

