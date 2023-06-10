Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .294 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Ramirez has recorded a hit in 32 of 50 games this season (64.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (32.0%).
- He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had an RBI in 19 games this season (38.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (48.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|20
|.280
|AVG
|.312
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.610
|SLG
|.377
|16
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|9
|29/9
|K/BB
|10/3
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
