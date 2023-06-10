On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-4) against the Rangers.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .270.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (25.0%).

He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.3% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (41.1%), including eight multi-run games (14.3%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .271 AVG .269 .352 OBP .352 .531 SLG .473 11 XBH 11 7 HR 4 27 RBI 17 16/9 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

