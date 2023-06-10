Jose Siri -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .230 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 10 walks.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (29.7%), leaving the park in 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (45.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (18.9%).

In 54.1% of his games this season (20 of 37), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .246 AVG .208 .303 OBP .259 .551 SLG .566 8 XBH 9 6 HR 5 14 RBI 10 21/6 K/BB 22/4 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings