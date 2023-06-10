Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .295.
- In 35 of 52 games this year (67.3%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).
- He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 52), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 24 games this year (46.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this year (23 of 52), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.284
|AVG
|.305
|.315
|OBP
|.362
|.466
|SLG
|.611
|10
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|23
|22/4
|K/BB
|25/9
|7
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 0.9 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 33-year-old's 2.24 ERA ranks fourth, .934 WHIP ranks second, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
