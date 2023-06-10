The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .295.
  • In 35 of 52 games this year (67.3%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 52), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 24 games this year (46.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 44.2% of his games this year (23 of 52), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 26
.284 AVG .305
.315 OBP .362
.466 SLG .611
10 XBH 13
3 HR 8
16 RBI 23
22/4 K/BB 25/9
7 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.24 ERA ranks fourth, .934 WHIP ranks second, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
