The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks while hitting .295.

In 35 of 52 games this year (67.3%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (32.7%).

He has gone deep in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 52), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had an RBI in 24 games this year (46.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.2% of his games this year (23 of 52), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .284 AVG .305 .315 OBP .362 .466 SLG .611 10 XBH 13 3 HR 8 16 RBI 23 22/4 K/BB 25/9 7 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings