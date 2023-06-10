How to Watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 4
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers take their home ice at BB&T Center to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-1 edge in the series.
Check out the Panthers-Golden Knights game on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/8/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|6/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|7-2 VEG
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
|1/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|4-2 VEG
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers rank 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 24 goals over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
