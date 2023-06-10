Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 4 on June 10, 2023
Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Eichel are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights play at BB&T Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Tkachuk, who has 109 points (40 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 20:26 per game.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 68 games, with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brandon Montour Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Brandon Montour's season total of 73 points has come from 16 goals and 57 assists.
Montour Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Jun. 8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Eichel has totaled 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas, good for 66 points.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Jun. 8
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Chandler Stephenson has collected 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Jun. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
