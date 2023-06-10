The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .288 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 42 of 62 games this season (67.7%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (29.0%).

He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (17.7%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 40.3% of his games this season, Arozarena has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 32 of 62 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .288 AVG .287 .430 OBP .371 .559 SLG .426 13 XBH 7 8 HR 4 27 RBI 16 26/20 K/BB 34/15 6 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings