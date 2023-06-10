Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) and the Texas Rangers (40-22) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 10.

The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (4-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (8-2, 2.24 ERA).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 8-1.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 57 times and won 43, or 75.4%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 43-14 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 380.

The Rays have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule