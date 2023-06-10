Rays vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to outdo Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Rays as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for the contest.
Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-115
|-105
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 8-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The Rays have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 75.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (43-14).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 43-14 record (winning 75.4% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- Tampa Bay has played in 66 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-26-4).
- The Rays have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|30-6
|17-13
|20-9
|27-10
|37-16
|10-3
