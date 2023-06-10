Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will look to outdo Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -105 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for the contest.

Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 8-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Rays have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 75.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (43-14).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 43-14 record (winning 75.4% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Tampa Bay has played in 66 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-26-4).

The Rays have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-6 17-13 20-9 27-10 37-16 10-3

