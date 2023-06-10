How to Watch the Rays vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to defeat Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 110 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .475 slugging percentage.
- The Rays are fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (380 total).
- The Rays rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 3.53 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.195).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Taj Bradley (4-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Bradley does not have a quality start so far this season.
- Bradley will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Brayan Bello
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Bailey Ober
|6/9/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Andrew Heaney
|6/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Martín Pérez
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Hogan Harris
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
