Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to defeat Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 110 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .475 slugging percentage.

The Rays are fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (380 total).

The Rays rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.53 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.195).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays are sending Taj Bradley (4-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Bradley does not have a quality start so far this season.

Bradley will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Shane McClanahan Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins W 7-0 Home Zach Eflin Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins W 4-2 Home Yonny Chirinos Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers - Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers - Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Hogan Harris 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn

