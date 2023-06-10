On Saturday, June 10, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (40-22) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-115). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (4-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (8-2, 2.24 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 43, or 75.4%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 43-14 (75.4%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 13, or 56.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+160) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East -300 - 1st

