Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .298/.361/.479 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 63 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI.

He's slashed .315/.408/.560 so far this year.

Diaz brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Red Sox Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Red Sox Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .295/.362/.488 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 62 hits with 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .268/.328/.506 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.