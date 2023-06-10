Isaac Paredes leads the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) into a matchup versus the Texas Rangers (40-22) following his two-homer performance in an 8-3 victory over the Rangers. It begins at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (4-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (8-2, 2.24 ERA).

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (4-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (8-2, 2.24 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

The Rays' Bradley (4-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.171 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, Bradley has not yet earned a quality start.

Bradley will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

The 33-year-old has a 2.24 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to his opponents.

Eovaldi enters this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Eovaldi will aim to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.7 innings per outing.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.

The 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

