Rays vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 10
Isaac Paredes leads the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) into a matchup versus the Texas Rangers (40-22) following his two-homer performance in an 8-3 victory over the Rangers. It begins at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Rays will give the ball to Taj Bradley (4-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (8-2, 2.24 ERA).
Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Bradley - TB (4-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (8-2, 2.24 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley
- The Rays' Bradley (4-2) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, a 6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.171 in seven games this season.
- In seven starts this season, Bradley has not yet earned a quality start.
- Bradley will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- Eovaldi (8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 2.24 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
- Eovaldi enters this matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Eovaldi will aim to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.7 innings per outing.
- He is looking to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.
- The 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
