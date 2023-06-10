Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Taylor Walls (batting .031 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .209.
- In 47.9% of his games this season (23 of 48), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (10.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in six games this year (12.5%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has an RBI in 14 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.162
|AVG
|.250
|.287
|OBP
|.344
|.243
|SLG
|.548
|4
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|6
|4
|RBI
|17
|22/12
|K/BB
|26/12
|7
|SB
|8
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.24 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
